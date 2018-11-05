Panhandle Cares Day of Music at Hoots Pub benefits families of injured Pantex crew

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Members of the community came together today for the Panhandle Cares Day of Music.
The fundraiser and music festival is a continued effort to raise money for a Pantex crew injured in a crash on Oct. 5 in Oklahoma.
“You had five federal agents involved. One passed away on the scene, we have one agent in a coma, the other three are recovering from serious injuries,” said event coordinator Anthony Bethel. “So we have five families who were affected by this crash. So basically we’re just coming together as a community, trying to raise money, just to help them get through the next couple of months kind of get their lives straightened out and kind of move on to the next chapter.”
The event featured performances by local bands, T-shirt sales, food trucks and vendors, as well as a silent auction created from community donations.
Bethel worked with those involved in the crash and was a big part of organizing the event.
“All I did was ask for help, ask for donations, really started reaching out and it kind of just came together,” he said. “I felt like I just wanted to try to help them out any way I could and the music scene’s kind of what I know a lot about so that’s where we really reached out to.”
A band from Houston who played at Hoots last night even stayed to perform for the benefit.
“It was one of those things where we were really excited to be here for Saturday cause we love Amarillo, we love Hoots, we love everybody here,” said Taylor Powell of The Powell Brothers. “But then when we got the call about being here on Sunday it was a great moment of ‘This was meant to be’. It was amazing how it all worked out. We’re very thankful that we could be a part of it.”
Bethel hopes to expand the Panhandle Cares Day of Music to become an annual music festival benefiting any first responders who need community support.
“We’re going to grow this into a big music festival where it’ll just go to benefit fire and law enforcement that are injured in the line of duty,” he said. “So this is kind of the first one, this is about the guys who were injured in that accident, it’ll just grown from here, but we’re going to make this event a bigger event every year.”
If you missed the event and would still like to donate to the cause, you can visit the GoFundMe page for the injured Pantex crew.
“Their pay is affected, their families are affected, it’s going to affect them in the long-term future in addition to their rehabilitation,” said lead agent with the Dept. of Energy and the Office of Secure Transportation Brent Gunnels. “It’s going to take them a long time for them to get back on their feet so if we could get people out here to support, get some more money raised, it’ll be great.”
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.