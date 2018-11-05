Justices sound favorable to Alaska hunter with hovercraft

Alaska resident John Sturgeon walks outside the Supreme Court, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 in Washington. Sturgeon sued the Park Service in 2011 after it told him to stop operating his hovercraft on stretch of the Nation river that passes through the federally created preserve. The State of Alaska would permit this, but the National Park Services regulations said he could not. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) (Pablo Martinez Monsivais)