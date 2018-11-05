Iranians fear more economic pain as US sanctions kick in

Demonstrators walk on a banner showing altered images of U.S. banknotes with a picture of President Donald Trump on the ground during a rally in front of the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran, Iran, on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, marking the 39th anniversary of the seizure of the embassy by militant Iranian students. Thousands of Iranians rallied in Tehran on Sunday to mark the anniversary as Washington restored all sanctions lifted under the nuclear deal. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) (Vahid Salemi)