Health Fair to provide free health screenings

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - As we get into the season of germs, local students and nurses want to keep you in tip-top shape.
The West Texas A&M Nursing Department and local healthcare workers are providing free health screenings on Monday.
The screenings will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Generation Next Worship Center on Southwest 6th Avenue.
There will be free health screenings for blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, BMI, as well as free giveaways like haircuts, clothes, hygiene supplies, and food.
