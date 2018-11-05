Election Day voting locations in Potter and Randall Counties

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - If you’re planning on voting on November 6, here are the voting locations for Potter and Randall Counties.
- 2nd Baptist Church - 419 North Buchanan
- United Citizen Forum - 901 North Hayden
- Grace Community Church - 4111 Plains Boulevard
- Valle de Oro Fire Station - 23801 FM 1061, Valle de Oro
- Wesley Community Center - 1615 South Roberts
- Amarillo Auto Supply & Off Road - 3601 Amarillo Boulevard East
- Bell Avenue Church of Christ - 1600 South Bell Street
- Buzula Furniture Outlet - 716 West I-40
- Chaparral Hills Church - 4000 West Cherry
- Discovery Center - 1200 Streit Drive
- The Church at Bushland - 1800 FM 2381, Bushland
- Kinds, Inc. - 2201 SE 27th
- Hillside Christian Church NW - 600 Tascosa Road
- Highland Park ISD Admin Building - 15300 East Amarillo Boulevard
- Lighthouse Baptist Church - 5631 Bavillard
- Pride Home Center - 3503 NE 24th
- The Cowboy Church - 8827 South Washington Amarillo, Tx 79118
- Comanche Trail Church of Christ - 2700 East 34th Amarillo, Tx 79103
- Randall County Justice Center - 2309 Russell Long Boulevard Canyon, Tx 79015
- Southwest Church of Christ - 4515 Cornell Amarillo, Tx 79109
- Redeemer Christian Church - 3701 South Soncy Amarillo, Tx 79121
- Region 16 Education Center - 5800 Bell Street Amarillo, Tx 79109
- Randall County Fire Department #2 - 9451 FM 2186 Amarillo, Tx 79119
- Arden Road Baptist - 6701 Arden Road Amarillo, Tx 79109
- Central Baptist Church - 1601 SW 58th Amarillo, Tx 79110
- Oasis Southwest Baptist Church - 8201 Canyon Drive Amarillo, Tx 79110
- Randall County Annex - 4320 South Western Amarillo, Tx 79110
- The Summit - 2008 12th Avenue Canyon, T 79015
- Coulter Road Baptist Church - 4108 South Coulter Amarillo, Tx 79109
