Boy, 11, fatally shoots grandmother then self after being asked to clean room, deputies say

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (RNN) - Deputies in Arizona are investigating after an 11-year-old boy reportedly shot his grandmother in the back of the head while she was watching TV then killed himself.
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 5 p.m. Saturday from a Litchfield Park, AZ, man who said his wife, 65-year-old Yvonne Woodard, had been shot, according to KNXV.
The man and his wife had full custody of their 11-year-old grandson.
According to the grandfather, he and Woodard were watching television on their couch in the living room when the 11-year-old allegedly came up behind them and shot his grandmother in the back of the head.
The man says he started to run after the boy but returned to help his wife. While doing so, he heard gunshots as the 11-year-old shot himself, The Arizona Republic reports.
The boy had been asked to clean his room and pick up after himself repeatedly throughout the day, but according to KNXV, the grandfather told deputies he was “being stubborn about it.”
The gun used reportedly belonged to the grandfather.
Deputies say there were no prior signs the 11-year-old might hurt himself or someone else.
The incident is under investigation.
