Amarillo scientists study potential long-term health effects of e-cigarette use

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Scientists at Texas Health Sciences Center of Amarillo are comparing health effects of e-cigarettes or vapes to traditional cigarette use.
Their research comes after being asked by the National Institutes of Drug Abuse to look at potential long-term brain effects from use of these devices.
“We have some pre-clinical models that we use to replicate stroke in humans, and we found that patients have worse stroke injury,” said Chair and Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences Tom Abbruscato.
Abbruscato adds a recent national survey shows over 10 percent of high-school students admit to using vapes or e-cigarettes.
“These surveys show that young people never understand the health consequences, specifically, the addictive-nature of these devices," said Abbruscato.
Abbruscato said it’s important for parents to be involved and be able to recognize the different types of devices available.
“People who use these devices are getting the same spikes of nicotine in their plasma along with the euphoric effect,” said Abbruscato. “The only challenge with that, is weaning them off it much harder than what we could possibly do with a patch or a lozenge.”
Research shows addiction is almost inevitable for a young adult who has never been exposed to nicotine and then begins using a vape or other similar devices.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.