Amarillo National Bank to buy Lubbock National Bank

“This merger is unique. Fortunately, our family owns Amarillo National Bank and the Keys owned most of the Lubbock National, so to get two historic families up together, that is a history that no other banks can go back that far," said Richard Ware, Chairman of Amarillo National Bank. "We’re gonna do a good job in Lubbock, and we’re gonna keep doing a good job in Amarillo. This is the goose that lays the golden egg for us and this is the most important thing we do. We’re gonna stay a West Texas bank.”