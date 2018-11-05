Amarillo National Bank to buy Lubbock National Bank

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo National Bank is the largest family owned bank in the U.S., and now they are proud to be buying another family-owned bank; Lubbock National Bank.
Lubbock National Bank will be keeping their name, but Amarillo National will now be the owners.
“This acquisition ensures stability for the Lubbock National customers and for their future, because we’re here to stay,” said William Ware, President of Amarillo National Bank. “We have a long-term view, we’re focused on the future. With that long term view, it allows us to make decisions differently than any other bank. For the customer, they’re in great shape, their money’s safe and their future’s bright.”
Amarillo National Bank said that buying Lubbock National will give them the opportunity to grow and keep independent banking in West Texas.
“This merger is unique. Fortunately, our family owns Amarillo National Bank and the Keys owned most of the Lubbock National, so to get two historic families up together, that is a history that no other banks can go back that far," said Richard Ware, Chairman of Amarillo National Bank. "We’re gonna do a good job in Lubbock, and we’re gonna keep doing a good job in Amarillo. This is the goose that lays the golden egg for us and this is the most important thing we do. We’re gonna stay a West Texas bank.”
Amarillo National is predicting the Lubbock banking transition to be smooth.
Amarillo customers aren’t going to see any change and the only change Lubbock customers will see is Amarillo National’s banking approach.
