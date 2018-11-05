AFD: Fitness test successfully preparing firefighters

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -It’s year two for the Amarillo Fire Department’s Concept 2 Row Test, so when they put their gear on, they’re fit to fight fires in the safest way possible.
“The first year that AFD implemented the Concept 2 Row Test to check our physical fitness and our readiness for firefighting, we were the first fire department in the United States to implement this test,” said Captain Kyle Joy with the Amarillo Fire Department.
The department calls last year’s test a success, with more than 95% of its members ranking in the 40th percentile.
They’re hoping to perform even better in year two.
“Guys find their fitness level from the test last year and see a need for an improvement,” said Capt. Joy. “In the last 12 months, they’ve dropped 60 pounds which means that they’re more fit firefighters and are able to do their job better.”
How you perform on the test, also known as the VO2 test, is individualized based on things like height, weight and age.
You’re working your upper and lower body, while measuring how efficiently your body uses oxygen.
“It kind of mimics what we do on the fire ground,” said Scotty McGee, a firefighter with the Amarillo Fire Department. “We don’t just use our upper body, we don’t just use our lower body, we use all of it.”
While I’m not a firefighter, I put my body to work and rowed the 2000 meter test. I missed meeting the 40th percentile by 30 seconds but now know where I can improve, just like those who fight fires for a living.
“It’s our goal to allow our guys the opportunity to see their fitness levels so that they can prevent themselves from being hurt or injured,” said Joy. “The more fit we are, the better firefighters we are, but also the better partner you are to the guy sitting next to you.”
The department says most line-of-duty deaths and injuries are a result of cardiac arrest or cardiac stress.
This approach to testing wants to minimize those chances.
“I don’t ever want to be out of shape, I want to be able to do my job 100% the best of my effort, everyday that I’m here,” said McGee. “That translates into my family life, I want to be able to come home and know that I have the energy and want to play with my kids and be able to sustain that for my career.”
When new recruits start on Thursday, they’ll also be put to the test on the rowing machine to make sure they’re ready to fight any fire in Amarillo.
