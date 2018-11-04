Time to replace your smoke alarm batteries, Battery Joe stores in Amarillo giving away 9-volt batteries for smoke alarms

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A local business is helping residents change out their smoke detector batteries.
Battery Joe’s annual free 9-volt battery program kicked off on November 1st and will continue throughout the month.
The promotion is held every year around the time change to make sure the public changes out the batteries and checks to see if their systems are fully working.
Battery Joe stores at 2207 S. Western and 7410 S.W. 45th in Amarillo will begin giving away free 9-volt batteries to anyone who comes and asks for batteries for their smoke alarms.
Remember if you rent it is your landlord’s responsibility to provide working alarms, but it is your responsibility to ensure those alarms have working batteries.
AFD would also like to remind citizens that they have a program that provides free smoke alarms to low income families and elderly citizens who are buying or own their own home.
If they need a smoke alarm, they can call the Amarillo Fire Department at 378-9340 and the AFD will come install one at no cost.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.