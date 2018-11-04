Motorcycle driver suffers life-threatening injuries in crash on Bell near Arden

A motorcycle rider has life-threatening injuries after a crash Saturday evening near Bell and Arden.
By Jami Seymore | November 3, 2018 at 11:43 PM CDT - Updated November 4 at 12:41 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo Police are investigating a crash that left a man in his 40s with life-threatening injuries.

The crash was reported around 7:09 p.m. Saturday in the 8300 block of south Bell Street between Arden and Hollywood.

According to police, a Harley Davidson driven by a 43-year-old Amarillo man rear-ended a Chevy Monte Carlo driven by a 71-year-old woman.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and the driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.

Police say the motorcycle rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

APD’s Traffic Investigation Squad is investigating the crash.

