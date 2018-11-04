Area lane closures

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.
Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 6, the left lanes of Interstate 27 will be closed in both directions at the I-40 underpass for painting. These closures will be daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 9.
The Whitaker Road exit ramp at I-40 will be closed during the day on Wednesday, Nov. 7. Eastbound I-40 traffic will need to exit at Eastern Street to access Whitaker Road.
On I-40, various lanes will be closed in both directions from Nelson Street to Pullman Road for patching and fog seal operations.
On I-40 at Soncy, various lanes will be closed in both direction for patching.
On US 87, various lanes will be closed in both directions from 11th Avenue to St. Francis for bridge deck repair and tree and brush removal.
On I-40, expect various single lane closures while crews work on rip rap at Washington and Avondale.
On November 10 and 16, the 26th Avenue bridge at Interstate 27 will be closed from 7 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday. Motorists needing access should exit 34th Avenue.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
