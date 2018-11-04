Amarillo Police looking for two missing children

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is looking for two missing boys last seen Saturday evening.
Officers say the two boys were last seen around 5 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South Hughes Street.
One of the children, Drasen Henderson, is identified as a 10-year-old white male, 4-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 65 pounds, had blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black Batman shirt with bright yellow sleeves, jeans and tennis shoes.
The other child, Dylan Davis, is a 12-year-old white male, 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, has blonde hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a green short-sleeve shirt, jeans and black tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on the location of the two boys is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038.
