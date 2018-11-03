Wildlife Bluff Nature Center encourages familes to get outside

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - With temperatures cooling down outside, one local nature center is hoping to get the whole family outdoors to enjoy it.
Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is encouraging families to get outside with a number of outdoor activities the whole family can participate in like relay races, a giant board game, and even a reading station for those looking to curl up and read but get fresh air at the same time.
While “Get Outside” was a one-time event for now, Wildcat Bluff hopes it will turn into a regular occurrence, and will post any new events to their Facebook page and website.
Wildcat Bluff is located in northwest Amarillo on State loop 335 just southwest of Tascosa Road.
