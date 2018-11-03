‘Vote shaming’ report cards received in mail ahead of Election Day

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Early voting in Potter and Randall County have brought more people to the polls than any other midterm.
“Early voting has been phenomenal. We surpassed the number of people who voted in the entire 2014 election today. That’s just with early voting,” said Melynn Huntley, Elections Administrator for Potter County.
“35 percent of the people have already cast a ballot in person during this early voting session,” said Shannon Lackey, Elections Administrator for Randall County.
With more foot traffic than previous years, a wider scale of voters may be receiving misinformation officials want to clear up before Election Day.
“People are receiving text messages from candidates that are saying early voting ends soon and we see that you haven’t voted when in reality they have,” said Lackey. “I don’t know where they’re getting their information. Nothing like that would ever come from us.”
“The people it’s really upsetting are the ones that voted by mail,” said Huntley. “Because they’re thinking I know I mailed it, they must not have gotten it. When in fact their ballot has already been processed, its waiting to be counted on Election Day.”
“If you have cast a ballot, you need to be assured your vote will count,” said Lackey.
Some residents in Randall County have received ‘voter report cards’ sent out from a group, Club for Growth in Washington D.C.
This mail is addressed to a specific person and judges their voting turnout in comparison to their neighbors, whose names are also included.
“I have no idea where they’ve gotten this information. We would never send something like that out,” said Lackey. “We don’t promote for lack of a better term, vote shaming. We’ve heard from a lot of people that they have received this in the mail. They’ve received even phone calls, saying that you have been given a ‘bad grade’ on your voting record, that is never something any local official does.”
Local officials want to remind everyone to be vigilant with their information.
