‘Visible commitment’ to local veterans: Amarillo VA breaks ground on new rehabilitation and prosthetics building

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - From new facilities and buildings to updates within the hospital, the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center is seeing some big changes.
"One of the VA's major goals is modernization, so we've really taken that to heart here at the Amarillo VA Health Care System for modernization,” said Michael Kiefer, Director of the Amarillo VA.
The Amarillo VA has a number of ongoing projects including an upcoming addition to the Community Living Center, new parking surfaces, roofing and the recent opening of a primary care facility.
"A number of projects are ongoing,” said Kiefer. “Some of which you can see that are pretty obvious and then there's probably 10 or 12 minor projects that go on throughout the whole year to continuously upgrade services for our veterans."
One of those obvious projects just broke ground on Friday. The VA is building a new rehabilitation and prosthetics facility through a $9.9 million award.
"This is going to be a completely ground-up facility so what you're going to see first is the demolition and site work,” said Ryan Schwitzer, Chief Engineer of the Amarillo VA.
With 12,000 square feet in new construction and 800 square feet in renovations, the facility will help better serve those going through physical rehabilitation as well as anyone receiving prosthetic treatment like medical equipment and supplies, prosthetic limbs or even home services.
"We're going to be taking the current services existing in our original hospital and bringing them into this new area,” said Schwitzer. “With that comes better overall environment for care."
The Amarillo VA hopes to complete construction of the new facility by fall of 2019.
"It's a visible commitment that the Department of Veteran Affairs has for our 50 counties that we are responsible for to keep our veterans proud when they walk in and they can get care and services,” said Schwitzer. “We're keeping that promise that was made to them for their sacrifice and service."
The VA plans on fulfilling that promise, starting with a shovel and ending on a new facility all can be proud of.
