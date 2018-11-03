Breezy Weekend

It has been quite a breezy day with North winds gusting over 40mph at times. Besides the wind, we have also been tracking some light showers. The showers should be ending very soon. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Sunday is looking slightly warmer with highs in the lower 60s. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with breezy conditions. Sunday night is looking partly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.