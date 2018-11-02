Xcel Energy planning outage in Gruver Saturday morning

By Britt Snipes | November 2, 2018 at 4:55 PM CDT - Updated November 2 at 5:48 PM

GRUVER, TX (KFDA) - Xcel Energy is planning an outage in the Gruver area for emergency repairs on Saturday morning.

Crews will make emergency repairs on a damaged insulator in a substation that serves customers in this area.

In order to make these repairs, Xcel said they will have to de-energize a portion of the substation to safely perform their work.

The outage will effect rural customers outside of town from 7:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Xcel Energy will notify customers by phone Friday evening.

