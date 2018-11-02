Why space heaters need their space: A message from Amarillo fire officials

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - As inviting and cozy as the warmth of a space heater may be, authorities are reminding everyone to exercise caution in keeping warm this season.
“With weather the way it is right now, people will run their heaters or their space heaters in the morning and then forget to turn them off in the afternoon,” said Amarillo Fire Department Fire Captain Kyle Joy. “People will put stuff too close or on top of floor furnaces and space heaters and then turn them on at night and that’s when we have problems.”
According to the National Fire Prevention Association, stationary or portable space heaters were the leading cause of home heating fires from 2011 to 2015, causing 85 percent of the deaths from home fires involving heating equipment.
Two recent home fires in Amarillo were caused by space heaters and/or floor furnaces.
Joy said along with exercising caution, it’s important to have working fire detectors throughout your home.
Adding, residents are encouraged to opt for space heaters with tip-over and overheat protection.
