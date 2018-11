We are once again off to a chilly morning with temps feeling in the 20′s and 30′s. Skies are going to be mostly sunny with light winds out of the west. Temps will warm back into the 60′s and low 70′s this afternoon. Overnight temps won’t be as chilly with low in the 40′s. We stay in the 60′s over the weekend with sunny skies. Quite weather continues into next week with fall like temps and dry conditions.