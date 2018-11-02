US reimposes all Iran sanctions lifted under nuclear deal

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2007 file photo, a worker repairs a part of a unit of the Tehran oil refinery, in Tehran, Iran. Iran is preparing for the return of U.S. sanctions Nov. 5 that will hit its multi-billion dollar oil exports. Iran is bracing for the restoration of U.S. sanctions on its vital oil industry set to take effect on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, as it grapples with an economic crisis that has sparked sporadic protests over rising prices, corruption and unemployment. The oil sanctions will target the country’s largest source of revenue in the most punishing action taken since the Trump administration withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement in May. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File) (Vahid Salemi)