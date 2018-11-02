Swisher County crash leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured

SWISHER COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - A Thursday crash in Swisher County left a man dead.
Around 8:09 a.m., Carl Sjogren of Kress was driving north on the west service road of I-27 north of Tulia.
Marry Lawson of Tulia was driving south on I-27.
According to Texas DPS, when Lawson took the exit onto the westbound service road, Sjogren failed to yield and crashed into Lawson head-on.
Sjogren died at the scene.
Lawson has been taken to Northwest Texas Hospital with serious injuries, but remains in stable condition.
The crash remains under investigation.
