Project to link Eastern New Mexico cities and Ute Reservoir moving forward

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - The project to link Eastern New Mexico cities and the Ute Reservoir is moving forward after a vote to have a contractor begin a segment of pipeline that will cost almost $28 million.
According to a news release, the Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority board signed a construction agreement yesterday with Oscar Renda Contracting to begin at seven and a half mile pipeline from near Cannon Air Force Base to water storage tanks at Clovis.
The company has around one year to finish the job.
The pipe will be almost three feet in diameter. It will eventually be able to provide groundwater to Cannon and Clovis until the rest of the system is complete to bring lake water to five additional cities and rural areas.
