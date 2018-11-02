New medical marijuana facility coming to Clayton

CLAYTON, NM (KFDA) - The city of Clayton will soon be home to New Mexico’s first custom-built medical marijuana facility.
“I think it’ll be a facility that everybody in the town will be proud of,” said the owner, Harold Muiers.
The 2,680-foot dispensary will be for medical use only.
“There are 64,000 medical cardholders in the state of New Mexico,” said Muiers. “We know that once our facility opens in the county, the medical cardholder number will increase, there’s no doubt about it. If [recreational] use comes about later in the future, that’s fine.”
The New Mexico cannabis company Ultra Health recently broke ground on the building. Leroy Montoya, a Clayton city trustee, said they are looking to serve more rural areas.
“They’ve been looking for a facility built in the rural parts of the state because it’s medical based marijuana, you have to have a medical card from a licensed doctor to receive it,” said Montoya. “If anyone from our area needs it, the closest one would’ve been in Albuquerque or Bernallilo.”
Ultra Health chose Clayton because it’s one of the most highly trafficked areas in northeastern New Mexico.
“I see nothing but positive affects for it,” said Muiers. “We’re right on 87, the busiest highway in northeastern New Mexico. So, consequently, there’s a lot of traffic so we’re going to get some people stopping there, we know that.”
Montoya said Clayton’s economy has been at a standstill for the past four years, and the city hopes the new facility will help it get back on track.
“Our community is ready for a business that will enhance our tax model and pick up our revenues,” said Montoya.
While he admits he had some pre-conceived notions about it at first, Muiers said Ultra Health is going to create a state of the art medical environment.
He and Montoya both stress it’s not going to be an “average pot shop.”
“We have so many different items from aerosol sprays, we have pills, we have creams,” said Muiers. “Yes there are buds and leaf as well, but it’s so much more than the average person thinks.”
“They’re going to have complete control of the commodities,” said Montoya. “They’re not gonna be a pot shop. It’s going to be a licensed pharmaceutical place. It’s going to enhance our revenue into the community and possibly encourage other businesses to build on our corridor.”
The facility is expected to be complete by the end of January 2019. Muiers said they have an open house for the public when completed.
