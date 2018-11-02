Mother, boyfriend charged in 2-year-old girl’s disappearance in Texas

COLLEGE STATION, TX (KBTX/CNN) - It’s been five days since 2-year-old Hazana Anderson was reported missing in College Station.
Jail records indicate Tiaundra Christon, Hazana’s mother, is facing a charge of tampering or fabricating evidence with intent to impair a human corpse.
That’s the same charge her boyfriend, D’Shawn Hewett, received when he was arrested in Galveston County earlier this week.
She was previously charged with endangering a child and for making a false report. Christon remains in the Brazos County Jail, her bond raised to $750,000.
Hazana’s father, Tabodrick Anderson, says he feels like he’s been living a nightmare while investigators searched for any sign of the 2-year-old, who Christon reported missing from a park on Sunday.
“Devastated, still surreal. Just confusion. A lot of unanswered questions. ... I saw my daughter two months ago and can’t put a timeline of when she last was here,” he said.
Anderson hasn’t spoken to Christon or her family since Hazana was reported missing, but he’s believed Christon and her boyfriend knew where Hazana was all along.
“The mother of my child was kind of giving them misleading information, kind of sending them over to the Louisiana area, the College Station area,” he said.
Police said they can’t confirm if remains found on Wednesday are Hazana’s, but Anderson said he’s already planning her funeral arrangements.
“The article of clothing that was found on the remains of the child were identical that was described by my child’s mother,” Anderson said.
Tabodrick recalled his last memory with his daughter from two months ago: “I was changing her diaper, getting her ready for the day.”
