The Latest: Trump says he'll meet China's Xi at G-20 meeting

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping participate in a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. Xi had an "extremely positive" phone conversation with Trump about trade and other issues, the foreign ministry said Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. The two leaders agreed to "strengthen economic exchanges," said a ministry spokesman, Lu Kang. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) (Andrew Harnik)