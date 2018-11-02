Hereford ISD addresses swaying bleachers at Whiteface Stadium

HEREFORD, TX (KFDA) - Hereford ISD has released an update regarding the sensation of swaying at the Whiteface Stadium west bleachers.
On November 2, Hereford ISD received a report from Terracon Consultant engineers after they conducted a limited vibration assessment on the bleachers in September.
Terracon Consultant reported, “The vibration data recorded during and before the game did not suggest that the structure is unsafe.”
Hereford ISD will be working with structural engineers as well as a certified welding inspector on suggested improvements to the stadium made by Terracon.
Hereford ISD said the improvements to the bleachers will not completely eliminate the sway but it will reduce it to more tolerable levels.
