Development in the southwest: New retail and office opportunities coming to Hillside and Coulter

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - In a high traffic area with cars whizzing by, Greenways Village’s 15,000 square feet of retail space and 33,000 square feet of office space will soon be open for business in a unique setting near Hillside and Coulter.
“The office is wrapped around a future park coming and it’s at the city for bid right now which is very unique,” said Josh Langham with Llano Construction. “Take a walk through the Greenways' trails and you’ll loop right behind all of our office into the park.”
Llano Construction started work on the development in early 2017 and is now starting to see new tenants like the Dental Group of Amarillo and spa Perfect Peach moving into the space.
"We have Panache, a great home furnishings store, decorating services,” said Langham. "We have the availability for a restaurant, and two other locations on the back of the retail."
In addition to the retail space, there are multiple office buildings in the village, currently undergoing spec work to be ready for new tenants.
According to Langham, there are negotiations for a few other businesses in the open retail and office spaces, but those can't be disclosed at this time.
The surrounding area is also seeing new projects pop up with a Chicken Express in the works on Bell near Hillside and the new Pinnacle Community Church taking shape on Coulter near Hillside.
With southwest Amarillo continuing to see new growth, Langham says the different businesses and developments contribute to the community.
"You know, you have Town Square, which has a ton of great features to it. What we're doing is a lifestyle-type development,” said Langham. “It's more of a walkable area with a green scape and with the park in the middle, a 5-acre park makes it super unique, so there's a lot going on that I think every one of them has their unique aspect to it and serves all the rooftops and the communities surrounding it."
These new developments may serving new and existing communities for years to come.
