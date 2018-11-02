The Bridge hosting child abuse training this weekend

November 2, 2018

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center will host a child abuse training session this weekend.

On Saturday, Nov. 3, you can learn how to recognize, respond and report child abuse. The training session will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at 804 Quail Creek Drive.

The training will be a two-hour informative and interactive training suitable for school faculty, church youth volunteers and daycare staff. In participating, you will learn the "R’s of child abuse' and be provided with a certificate of completion towards your state education requirements.

Fore more information, call Gina Doss at (806) 372-2873.

