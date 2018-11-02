Amarillo Salvation Army receives new playground set

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - This morning the Salvation Army got rid of their old playground set and brought in a brand new one that children can look forward to using every single day.
The old playground set had years of wear and tear from thousands of children using it, but volunteers from all around the community tore it down to make room for the new upgraded set.
“We started showing up around 8:00 this morning, and we had to tear the old playground structure and then bring in the mulch,” said Kraig Knox, Vice-President of Project Management at Happy State Bank. “We had about 6,000 pounds of rubber mulch, and had to do the border. Now we’re assembling the playground. We’re hoping that we’re done by end of day today, but if not, we’ve got some very dedicated volunteers who said they’d be back here tomorrow morning to finish it up.”
About 15 volunteers from Happy State Bank and The Church at Bushland showed up bright and early to get started on the project.
"The whole purpose of this playground is to provide a safe and closed space so the children can be here and be safe and can be watched and provide a little bit of normalcy for them," said Corps Officer Major Darvin Carpenter. "This is a great project that we've been working on for many months now trying to get all the pieces together."
The mulch and border for the playground was funded by a donation from United Way's Youth Cabinet and United Way's Day of Caring project.
Happy State Bank and Sam’s Club on Ross helped to provide the new playground set. All of the donations added up to around $3,000.
Knox said, “It really means a lot to give back to the community and show these kids that someone in this community loves them and cares about them and we can’t wait to see their faces light up.”
