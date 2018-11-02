Amarillo police arrest man for 2015 homicide of 8-month-old

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a man in connection with the 2015 homicide of an infant.
On Nov. 1, investigators learned new evidence in the 2015 murder of Damian Hayes. Today, a warrant was issued for 22-year-old Logan Gene Hayes for capital murder of a person under 10.
The warrant was served at the Potter County Detention Center where Hayes had been booked for other charges.
In 2015, police were called to an address on Southwest 4th Avenue where an 8-month-old baby was not breathing.
The baby was transported to a hospital where he later died.
Police say the child had injuries to his upper body, and an autopsy revealed the baby was strangled.
If anyone has any information about this case, call the APD Special Crimes Unit at (806) 378-9468.
