The Amarillo Fire Department trains in high-rise building

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department is thankful for the opportunity to train their firemen in a high-rise, vacant building.
For 18 days, the fire department is training every fireman in the department.
The department hasn’t had the opportunity to train in a high-rise, vacant building in the last 15 years.
“High-rise fires are unique, so most of the fires that we respond to are house fires. So, this is a unique situation for us to be able to train with. Some of the challenges that we face is that it’s very labor intensive. Just the physicality of these operations requires a lot of effort to get all of this equipment up to the fire floor. It’s personnel intensive so it requires a lot of people to accomplish a lot of tasks,” said Captain Kyle Joy, Amarillo Fire Department Captain.
The smoke machine is non-toxic and safe but firefighters are responding to the drill as if it were harmful. Using a variety of equipment, the firemen are practicing with a larger water hose that would be efficient in this situation.
“Well, we expect a good effort and you know, being involved in the training, we want our firefighters to learn the importance of having physical conditioning for an operation like this, which is climbing several flights of steps and carrying gear up to the top of a high-rise building. And there’s a unique difference of the operation of firefighting in a high-rise verse your standard residential structure,” said Dana Havlik, District Chief of Training for the Amarillo Fire Department.
As Amarillo grows, high-rise training is critical. The opportunity to use the building not only helps improve the skills of the department, but the safety of Amarillo.
