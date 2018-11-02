The Amarillo Fire Department trains in high-rise building

“High-rise fires are unique, so most of the fires that we respond to are house fires. So, this is a unique situation for us to be able to train with. Some of the challenges that we face is that it’s very labor intensive. Just the physicality of these operations requires a lot of effort to get all of this equipment up to the fire floor. It’s personnel intensive so it requires a lot of people to accomplish a lot of tasks,” said Captain Kyle Joy, Amarillo Fire Department Captain.