Xcel Energy’s Hale Wind Project starting to take shape

HALE COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - Xcel Energy’s new Hale Wind Project is beginning to take shape at the wind farm site southeast of Plainview in Hale County.
Construction began in late spring of 2018 and by the summer of 2019, Xcel’s wind energy facility will generate enough electricity to power up to 184,000 typical homes with clean energy, using only the region’s wind as its fuel source.
Rail facilities in Amarillo and Plainview are now receiving wind farm components.
More than half of the concrete foundations have already been poured for the planned 239 wind turbines.
By December, turbines and blades will lifted onto towers that are on 350 cubic yards of concrete and 25 tons of rebar.
“We still have much work to do before next summer, but we’re pleased with the progress we’ve made,” said David Hudson, President of Xcel Energy for New Mexico and Texas.
The facility is expected to be finished in 2019.
By 2021, renewable energy is expected to supply almost half of the region’s electricity needs, saving customers tens of millions of dollars over the next 30 years.
Xcel says the Hope Wind Project will boost tax revenue for the country and local schools, and will benefit landowners through lease payments, adding more outside dollars into the area economy.
