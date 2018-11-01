Warmer and sunny Thursday forecast

It will be a chilly start to your Thursday with temps in the 20′s and 30′s. Skies have cleared overnight leaving us with mostly sunny conditions this afternoon. Temps will stay below normal but will warm back into the 50′s and low 60′s. We warm into the upper 60′s and low 70′s Friday and Saturday. We stay sunny through the weekend. We may see a few scattered showers Monday otherwise expect dry conditions into next week. Temps will stay seasonal in the 60′s next week.