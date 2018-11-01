Vacuum salesman convicted of sexually assaulting Clovis woman in her home

Vacuum salesman convicted of sexually assaulting Clovis woman in her home
Brandon Barry was found guilty by a Curry County jury of criminal sexual penetration (Source: Ninth Judicial District Attorney's Office)
By Kaitlin Johnson | November 1, 2018 at 6:04 PM CDT - Updated November 1 at 6:10 PM

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - An Albuquerque man selling Kirby Vacuums has been convicted of sexually assaulting a Clovis woman inside her home.

In March of 2017, Clovis police were called to Plains Regional Medical Center where a woman said a Kirby Vacuum salesman had sexually assaulted her in her home.

After a one-day trial, a Curry County jury convicted 29-year-old Brandon Barron of criminal sexual penetration, a third-degree felony.

Barron is currently awaiting sentencing. He has a pending case for aggravated DWI as well.

He faces up to three years in prison.

Brandon Barry was found guilty by a Curry County jury of criminal sexual penetration (Source: Ninth Judicial District Attorney's Office)
Brandon Barry was found guilty by a Curry County jury of criminal sexual penetration (Source: Ninth Judicial District Attorney's Office) (Ninth Judicial District Attorney)

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.