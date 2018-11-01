Vacuum salesman convicted of sexually assaulting Clovis woman in her home

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - An Albuquerque man selling Kirby Vacuums has been convicted of sexually assaulting a Clovis woman inside her home.
In March of 2017, Clovis police were called to Plains Regional Medical Center where a woman said a Kirby Vacuum salesman had sexually assaulted her in her home.
After a one-day trial, a Curry County jury convicted 29-year-old Brandon Barron of criminal sexual penetration, a third-degree felony.
Barron is currently awaiting sentencing. He has a pending case for aggravated DWI as well.
He faces up to three years in prison.
