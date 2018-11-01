UNITED WAY WEDNESDAY: “Behind the Scenes” Modeling and Mentoring Program

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Wesley Community Center is giving girls the skills they need to walk the runway of life with confidence through their “Behind the Scenes” Modeling and Mentoring Program.
Self-esteem is a building block to success.
That’s why the modeling and mentoring program includes a photo shoot and fashion show, along with a long list of other activities to empower the young women who meet every Tuesday and Thursday.
“They learn how to make eye-contact, things like that," explained Youth Development Director Brenda Fernandez. "When they go for a job interview they know what to say and they know what to do. When they meet community members, we want to teach them how to network. We want to teach them how to get out there and really get involved in their community. We really think self-esteem is a big part in that, so when they have good self-esteem it really helps them in the real world.”
Over the course of 12 weeks, what starts as a group of strangers, turns into a family and an extra support system.
That’s why girls like Caprock High School sophomore Maria Pina have been attending the program since elementary school.
“During 4th grade, that was a time when I was a little bit in my shell, and someone had invited me to come," said Pina. "They said we model and we dance. It’s pretty much just like a really close family.”
The program provides a safe place where girls can share their struggles, their triumphs and learn about health, creating goals and becoming community leaders.
“A lot of them don’t have someone to talk to or their parents might not be home too much because they are working two jobs," said Fernandez. "So having someone their age that can relate to them, it’s really beneficial to come here so they can open up and let their emotions out, have fun, forget about what’s going on out there and just focus on what’s going on here and just have fun with each other.”
While Pina was shy at first, she isn’t anymore. Her photoshoots are proof she is proud of who she is and she said the program has a lot to do with that.
“It’s just a great way of girls learning how to be more confident with each other, learning new things that maybe school doesn’t teach them and it just brings a new family together,” said Pina.
“Behind the Scenes” Modeling and Mentoring is one of 27 programs the United Way of Amarillo and Canyon helps fund through their annual campaign.
If you would like to get involved in this year’s campaign, you can call (806) 376-6359.
