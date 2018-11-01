Turkey's Erdogan, Trump agree on steps for stronger ties

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, second right, listens to Technology Minister Mustafa Varank, right, at a defence technology development meeting, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Turkey's state-run news agency says the Turkish military has shelled positions held by U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters across the border east of the Euphrates River in Syria, killing four Kurdish fighters and wounding six others. The attack came a day after Erdogan said Turkey has finalized plans for a "comprehensive and effective" operation to drive out Kurdish militia from the region.(Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool) (AP)