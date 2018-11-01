38th Annual Christmas Roundup happening this weekend

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The 38th Annual Christmas Roundup is happening this weekend.
For $8, you can explore the holiday market Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Friday, Nov. 2, the market is open from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Red’s Early Bird Shopping will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Girls Night Out Shopping will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
The Market will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3. Photos and Crafts with Santa will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
On Sunday, Nov. 4, you can browse the market from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
All proceeds from the event benefit the Amarillo Museum of Art Alliance. The AMoA Alliance works to support and promote the educational programs and services of the Amarillo Museum of Art.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.