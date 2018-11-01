Report shows veteran homlessness in Texas declined by 12 percent

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The US Housing and Urban Development’s Annual Homeless Assessment Report found that veteran homelessness in Texas and US continue to decline.
HUD Secretary Ben Carson announced that in 2018, the total number of reported veterans experiencing homelessness in the state of Texas decreased by 12 percent and 5.4 percent nationally.
Amarillo reported reductions from 2017 at -26.2 percent.
“We owe it to our veterans to make certain they have a place to call home," said HUD Secretary Carson. “We’ve made great strides in our efforts to end veteran homelessness, but we still have a lot of work to do to ensure those who wore our nation’s uniform have access to stable housing.”
