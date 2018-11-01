A scary good cause: Frightmare donating all season proceeds to Amarillo Activity Youth Center

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Van Buren Frightmare tricks all who comes through its doors in order to treat those in need in our community, from local children to the homeless and more.
Every year, the Amarillo Activity Youth Center transforms its building into a haunted house with different scares around every corner, all made possible by local children.
"Every year, the kids tear it down to the ground and rebuild it up completely from scratch so it's completely different every year,” said Matt Hite, Executive Director at AAYC. “We focus on the kids learning how to build the props, build the rooms, and set up the rooms, and the kids do the work and we just teach them how and work with them to do it."
The Frightmare staff and cast are entirely made up of unpaid volunteers. According to Hite, proceeds from the attraction benefit the community center and the local community.
Though Halloween is the end of the season for the Van Buren Frightmare, you can still give back to the AAYC year round.
"Every penny goes back into our community or one of our programs that helps the community,” said Hite. “We have programs that help the homeless, we have programs that help the parks and rec clean up and take care of things and we also have programs to teach leadership skills to kids."
One of those kids, Nathan Harmon, has been involved with the program for years and continues to give back.
"I've been helping around when I could, when I didn't have school, and I'm just able to help whenever I can,” said Harmon. "To me, I think it feels great to know I'm able to help everybody."
Another teen involved with the center, Davin Davis, says it's important to give back to the community.
"We help out with a lot of other communities. We do things to pay for other things so I just like realize that I'm helping out other people and helping us pay for this building,” said Davis. “We're doing all of this to help everybody and I just like doing that."
Through this spooky experience, some local children are taking away lessons that will last a lifetime.
