November is the peak month for deer crashes

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - This November drivers need to be on high alert for deer crossings. State game warden.
Shane Lewis says the increase in deer activity this month is caused by two factors.
“Movement for nutrition during this time of year and preparing for the colder months, and then the reproductive season,” said Lewis.
The increase in movement causes more deer-related crashes in November than any other month. Texas is projected to have the 5th most deer-related accident claims in the country.
“20 percent more claims happen at this time of the year. So, if there are 100 percent claims, 20 percent of all claims for the year is in November. So, some of the reasons for this is, of course, weather is something that changes this time of the year, snow starts to come, but a big thing is deer. There’s a lot more deer accidents at this time,” said Jason Chafe, State Farm Agent.
“Areas that are known to have more deer traffic do have deer signs, which are to notify people to slow down and to be more cautious. If you see those signs, just slow down. If you hit a deer, don’t pick up any part of the deer. Contact your game warden or your local sheriff’s office so that way we can take care of that if we need to," said Lewis.
This November, take precaution and slow-down in known deer zones. Dusk to dawn are high risk times for deer collisions, so use high beams when appropriate.
