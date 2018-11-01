High Plains Food Bank to hold leaf drive for compost piles

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank’s ‘the Garden’ project is building up their compost piles and asking for the public’s help.
The food bank is asking for raked up leaves for their spring compost piles because of their vital nutrients for the soil.
Leaves can be dropped off at the High Plains Food Bank Garden at 9th and Osage Street.
Anyone needing help transporting bags of leaves can email justin@hpfb.org to arrange a time to pick them up.
For more information about the High Plains Food Bank’s ‘the Garden' project, visit their website here.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.