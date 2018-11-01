The City of Borger receives $275,000 grant to complete drainage project

BORGER, TX (KFDA) - The City of Borger received $275,000 from the 2018 Texas Community Development Block Grant , which will be invested in drainage improvements around the downtown area.
According to a press release, the drainage infrastructure in the downtown area of Borger struggles to handle modest rain events, causing flooding in several homes.
With the help of the CDBG grant, the city hopes the drainage project will improve the infrastructure that collects and transports storm water from the area.
“We are incredibly excited about the news for the Borger community where these funds will be used to help with some underlying storm water issues,” said Ralph Earles, Director of Public Works.
Drainage improvements will be made along 5th Street, 6th Street, 7th Street, Austin Street, McGee Street and Coble Drive.
The city says more than 1,057 Borger residents will benefit from the project.
