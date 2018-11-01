Amazon minimum wage hike goes into effect

(CNN) - On Thursday, Amazon officially raised its minimum wage to $15 an hour for all full-time, part-time, temporary and seasonal employees in the U.S.
The e-commerce giant announced the move last month.
The pay raise affects upwards of 250,000 Amazon employees, as well as more than 100,000 seasonal holiday employees.
The raise also includes Whole Foods and all other subsidiary employees.
Amazon workers in the UK are also getting a boost. The company is raising the minimum wage for London-area employees to the equivalent of $13.60 an hour.
For the rest of the UK, minimum pay will start at the equivalent of $12.30 an hour.
Some longtime workers are upset because at the same time it’s increasing the minimum wage, Amazon is ending some benefits, including monthly bonuses and new stock grants, the New York Times reported.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved. Raycom News Network contributed to this report.