Amarillo VA supports National Day of Prayer and Reflection for Veterans

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo’s VA Healthcare Center participated in the National Day of Prayer and Reflection for Veterans to salute our nation’s heroes.
Earlier today, patients and staff members of the Amarillo VA Healthcare System came to the Thomas E. Creek Chapel to show their support for our nation’s veterans.
“We’re praying for our veterans, our families, our coworkers in the VA hospitals, and also our nation,” said Joseph C. Kutin, Chief Chaplain of Amarillo VA Healthcare System. “We pray for our president, and those in authority over us. It’s an appropriate way to let them know how much we appreciate their sacrifice for our country.”
Kutin said, “It’s a great place in my heart to be a part of this because I am a veteran myself. It’s an appropriate way to let them know how much we appreciate their sacrifice for our country.”
The event had many moments of silence to show the importance of individual veteran’s spiritual needs.
“As an Air Force veteran, while I served on active duty, the spiritual pillar was an important component of overall good health and well-being,” said Joel Mease, Amarillo VA Public Affairs Officer. “This is just an opportunity to address their spiritual needs.”
This is the first of six events to support local veterans this month. Tomorrow, the Amarillo VA Healthcare System will break ground for their $9.9 million Rehabilitation and Prosthetics Building, and the community is invited to attend.
Mease said, “We’d love for all our veterans and their family members to attend, as well as attend the numerous veteran events that are held by the department of Veteran Affairs.”
The Amarillo VA Healthcare Center is hosting five more events during the month of November:
- November 2 at 11:00 a.m. - ground breaking for new Rehabilitation and Prosthetics Building, Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center (open to public)
- November 10 at 11:30 a.m. -Welcome Home for Veterans, Rex Baxter Building, Tri-State Fairgrounds (open to public)
- November 11 at 7:15 a.m. - Thomas E. Creek Community Living Center breakfast, Community Living Center
- November 12 at 11:00 a.m. - Bubba’s 33 free lunch for Thomas E. Creek CLC residents, Community Living Center
- November 14 at 2:00 p.m. - Amarillo VFW BINGO with Thomas E. Creek residents, Community Living Center
