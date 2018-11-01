Amarillo Boy Concert Choir to perform with Vienna Boys Choir

The Vienna Boys Choir choir performs at the Wiener Musikverein in Vienna. (Andreas Praefcke)
By Jacob Helker | November 1, 2018 at 10:21 AM CDT - Updated November 1 at 10:21 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Vienna Boys Choir is returning to the Panhandle after a decade-long absence.

The choir will perform at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts in Amarillo on Oct. 3 at 8:00 p.m.

The performance will include a collaborative finale between the Vienna Boys Choir and the Amarillo Boy Concert Choir.

The Amarillo choir performed an audio audition before being cleared to perform with the visiting ensemble.

Tickets start at $20 and are available at Panhandle Tickets.

