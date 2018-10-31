Texas DPS urges Halloween safety

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Authorities in Texas are reminding parents and children to make sure their Halloween is a safe one.
The Texas Department of Public Safety urges drivers to slow down and keep watch for children in the streets once trick-or-treating begins.
They also say to stay alert and refrain from drinking and driving.
With the possibility of rain or snow in our area this year, drivers are cautioned to slow down during inclement weather especially.
Those going out during the holiday are reminded of the following safety tips:
- Monitor weather forecasts
- Walk, don’t run when crossing the road
- Cross only at intersections and crosswalks
- Travel in familiar areas with adult supervision
- Carry a flashlight or glow stick
- Do not enter the cars or homes of strangers, especially those without lights on
- Make sure children know their home phone number
- Inspect all candy and treats before allowing children to eat them
- Avoid toy weapons, dark colors and masks when selecting a costume
Parents can also keep an eye on the Texas Sex Offender Registry when planning a route.
