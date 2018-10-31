Spokesman: Texas Rep. O’Rourke got threats from bomb suspect

Spokesman: Texas Rep. O’Rourke got threats from bomb suspect
FILE - In this June 22, 2018, file photo, Beto O'Rourke, who is running for the U.S. Senate, speaks during the general session at the Texas Democratic Convention in Fort Worth, Texas. If Senate seats were decided by viral videos and fawning national media profiles, O’Rourke would win in a landslide. He’s gone viral defending NFL players’ right to protest during the national anthem and skateboarding. So far, O’Rourke has capitalized on the hype machine. His fundraising’s strong and he’s going on “Ellen.” But problems may lurk since voters sometimes punish candidates for too much ambition, especially if they’ve not won anything yet. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez, File) (Richard W. Rodriguez)
October 31, 2018 at 3:31 PM CDT - Updated October 31 at 4:02 PM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A spokesman for Texas Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke says the Democratic congressman received threats earlier this year from the suspected pipe bomber in Florida.

O'Rourke spokesman Chris Evans says Cesar Sayoc used Facebook to send threatening messages in April. Evans says O'Rourke, who's in a heated race against Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, didn't receive suspicious packages in the mail.

The FBI says Sayoc mailed 15 improvised explosive devices to prominent Democrats, Trump critics and media outlets before he was arrested last week.

Evans says the Facebook messages were reported to U.S. Capitol police at the time. He says FBI agents and dogs have also been at their campaign office in El Paso.