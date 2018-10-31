Potter County warning of jury duty phone scam

POTTER COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - Potter County residents should stay aware of a scam involving jury service.
According to the Potter County Sheriff’s Department, the scam involves someone calling residents posing as Sergeant Daniel Martin of the PCSO.
The caller says the victim has missed jury duty and must pay a fine using prepaid cards.
Potter County Sheriff’s Office says to hang up if you receive one of these calls.
You can always contact the county with questions about jury service and any fines by calling (806) 379-2900.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.