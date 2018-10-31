Muslim crowdfunding campaign for Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims tops $200,000

(RNN) – A Muslim-backed crowdfunding campaign has raised more than $200,000 to help the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims.
“Muslims Unite for Pittsburgh Synagogue” started on Saturday in the hours after the attack with a goal of $25,000, something it reached in only six hours.
The money raised will go to support the short-term needs of the shooting victims, paying for things like funeral expenses and medical bills, the website said.
“The Muslim-American community extends its hands to help the shooting victims, whether it is the injured victims or the Jewish families who have lost loved ones,” the campaign’s website says.
“We wish to respond to evil with good, as our faith instructs us, and send a powerful message of compassion through action.”
On Saturday, a gunman stormed the Tree of Life synagogue, killing 11 people and wounding six others. The Anti-Defamation League called it the deadliest attack ever on Jews in the United States.
The fundraiser was started by Tarek El-Messidi, a Muslim-American speaker and activist who founded an organization, called CelebrateMercy, that “teaches about the Prophet Muhammad’s life and character – to Muslims and the general public” according to its website.
When he posted the campaign to Twitter on Saturday, he said, “Muslims, let’s stand with our Jewish cousins against hate, bigotry, & violence.”
The campaign is schedule to end Nov. 7.
